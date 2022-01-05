Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,342 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.1% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 15,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.17 and a 200-day moving average of $152.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

