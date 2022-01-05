Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $142.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $142.00 target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.82% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $4.78 on Wednesday, hitting $174.92. 94,285,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,396,602. Apple has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,451,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 861.9% in the 2nd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 353,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $48,347,000 after acquiring an additional 316,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

