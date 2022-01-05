Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $182.16

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $182.16 and last traded at $181.98, with a volume of 2895330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Get Apple alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.