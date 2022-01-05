Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $44.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of APLT stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 106.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,853,000 after buying an additional 522,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after buying an additional 108,372 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 829,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,128,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 44,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.