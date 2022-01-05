Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Aramark by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,788,000 after purchasing an additional 194,424 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Aramark by 90.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aramark by 34.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Aramark during the second quarter valued at $2,898,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Aramark by 411.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 363,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 292,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Aramark’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.71%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

