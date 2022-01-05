Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Argus

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Argus from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADM. Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of ADM opened at $69.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $49.28 and a 52-week high of $69.69. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

