Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will announce $2.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the highest is $2.21 billion. Arconic posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year sales of $7.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,475,000 after acquiring an additional 710,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 27.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arconic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,326,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,770,000 after buying an additional 153,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arconic by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after buying an additional 148,623 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 637,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.66. Arconic has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

