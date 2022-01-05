Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, "Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania."

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Arconic has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.66.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

