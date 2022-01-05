Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Stake Lowered by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 51.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.62.

ARCO opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $723.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.21 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

