Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.66.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $254,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $844,100 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,185,000 after acquiring an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after acquiring an additional 357,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 159,019 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 152,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,911,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

