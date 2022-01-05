Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the November 30th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,870,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Acquisition by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 669,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 119,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,542. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Ares Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

