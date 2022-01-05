ArGoApp Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGoApp has a market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ArGoApp has traded up 64.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00064308 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00077492 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.16 or 0.08192195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00079183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,189.41 or 1.00285464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007573 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

