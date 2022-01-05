ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $399,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.13. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $89.03 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

