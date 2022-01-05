Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

ASH traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $106.37. 926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,129. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $79.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 16.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Ashland Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Ashland Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 23,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

