ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the November 30th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASAZY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

