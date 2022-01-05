Assemble Protocol Price Tops $0.0891 (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Assemble Protocol has a total market cap of $60.58 million and $7.27 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0891 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,079,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

