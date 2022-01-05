Associated Banc Corp Decreases Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,704 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Schneider National worth $12,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 125.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 754,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schneider National by 21.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 603,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,640,000 after purchasing an additional 581,586 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,885,000 after purchasing an additional 314,042 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 564,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 274,013 shares during the period. 25.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNDR opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDR. Raymond James started coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

