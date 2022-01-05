Associated Banc Corp Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up about 1.2% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $30,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Mondelez International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International by 261,842.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 22.5% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $66.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.