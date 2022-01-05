Associated Banc Corp Has $1.86 Million Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

Shares of BMO opened at $110.88 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $112.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average is $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

