Associated Banc Corp Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,765 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,056 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,883 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,360 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,164 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

BHP stock opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

