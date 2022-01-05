Associated Banc Corp Has $7.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $149.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $117.07 and a 1 year high of $149.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

