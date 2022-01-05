Associated Banc Corp Sells 1,557 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $277.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.86. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.74.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

