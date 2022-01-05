Associated Banc Corp Sells 41 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.7% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $43,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

NASDAQ FB opened at $339.65 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $944.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.58 and its 200 day moving average is $345.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,358 shares of company stock worth $290,170,848 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

