Associated Banc Corp Sells 5,740 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 401,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Comcast by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $232.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

