Associated Banc Corp Sells 5,955 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,821,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,363,000 after buying an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,699.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 20,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.2% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $53.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

