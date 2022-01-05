Associated Banc Corp Sells 882 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,302 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $393.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

