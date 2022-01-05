AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a £105 ($141.49) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £110 ($148.23) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a £100 ($134.75) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($134.75) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($141.49) to £100 ($134.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,674.62 ($130.37).

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,495 ($114.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £131.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,663.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,584.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,736 ($90.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,523 ($128.33).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

