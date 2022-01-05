AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $61.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AstraZeneca’s newer drugs, mainly cancer medicines, Lynparza, Tagrisso and Imfinzi should keep driving revenues. Its pipeline is strong with several phase III data readouts lined up. AstraZeneca has also engaged in external acquisitions and strategic collaborations to boost its pipeline while investing in geographic areas of high growth like China. Cost-cutting efforts should drive earnings. The Alexion buyout strengthens its immunology franchise, adding several drugs that can boost its top line. However, AstraZeneca’s diabetes franchise faces stiff competition while pricing pressure is hurting sales in the respiratory unit. Sales of some medicines are being hurt by COVID-19. Sales are slowing down in its key market, China, due to pricing pressure, thus hurting sales. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past one year.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

