Athene (NYSE:ATH) PT Lowered to $84.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.48.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. Athene has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $91.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day moving average is $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Athene will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $153,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,175 shares of company stock worth $954,260. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,223,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Athene by 285.5% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,314,000 after buying an additional 1,254,200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Athene by 61.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after buying an additional 1,068,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Athene by 89.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,086,000 after buying an additional 967,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Athene by 182.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,451,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000,000 after buying an additional 938,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

