Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) shot up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.67. 4,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 231,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $510.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 33.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 111.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 183.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 223,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 144,401 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 5,351.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 67,434 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Athira Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHA)
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.
See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.