Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) shot up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.67. 4,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 231,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $510.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 33.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 111.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 183.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 223,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 144,401 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 5,351.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 67,434 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athira Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.