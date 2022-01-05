Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 110.1% from the November 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $52.98 and a twelve month high of $71.17.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATLKY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.