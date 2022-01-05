Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atotech Limited is a specialty chemical technology as well as electroplating solution company. It delivers chemistry, equipment, services and software for technology applications through an integrated systems and solutions approach. The company serves smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances. Atotech Limited is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

NYSE ATC opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. Atotech has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of -61.28.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atotech will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Atotech by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Atotech in the third quarter worth about $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atotech in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atotech in the third quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Atotech in the second quarter worth about $513,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

