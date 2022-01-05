AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Reduced by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,099,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,224 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $29,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

NYSE:T traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.76. 761,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,580,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

