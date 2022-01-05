AT&T Inc. (T) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on February 1st

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

AT&T has increased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 36 years.

NYSE:T opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a PE ratio of 213.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AT&T stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

