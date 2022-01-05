Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Update

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the November 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGG opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04. Augusta Gold has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.79.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.