Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $312,000 Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 482.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 784.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $180,000.

SDIV opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.57.

