Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $72,000 Holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 28.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter valued at about $601,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 101.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 10.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 67,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 36.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 10,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $40,004.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 12,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $48,433.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 36,167 shares of company stock valued at $140,382. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $209.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 222.29%. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

