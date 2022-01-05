Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Moderna comprises about 1.4% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $937,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,284,614. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.82. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.26 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $1,591,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $2,864,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,250 shares of company stock worth $128,820,735 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

