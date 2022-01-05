Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,582 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after buying an additional 1,631,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,697,000 after buying an additional 1,550,160 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $393.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.