Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2022

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,007,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $925,000.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.99.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.