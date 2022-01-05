Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,007,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $925,000.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.99.

