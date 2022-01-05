Autonio (NIOX) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and $259,500.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Autonio has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

