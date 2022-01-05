Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 412 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 2,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,795.32, for a total value of $559,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,191 shares of company stock worth $440,111,074 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,888.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,929.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,808.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

