Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 949 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned about 0.12% of Focus Financial Partners worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

