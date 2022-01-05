Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys Shares of 78,828 Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,809,000 after acquiring an additional 152,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,039,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after acquiring an additional 299,996 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,156,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 124.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after buying an additional 536,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998 over the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AX opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

