Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,079 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $48,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,219,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 119,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,443,398. The company has a market cap of $392.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

