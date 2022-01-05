Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,343 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 132,727 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.47 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.10.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012 in the last three months. 82.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.45.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

