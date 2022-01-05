Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 417,497 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in General Electric were worth $21,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares during the period.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

GE stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,429,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12 month low of $83.20 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.14. The company has a market cap of $109.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.