Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 2,044 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.4% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Accenture were worth $60,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Amundi bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $127,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.43.

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $410.94. 16,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.