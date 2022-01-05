Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 3,237 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ASML by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ASML by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in ASML by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.71.

ASML stock opened at $779.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $319.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $489.74 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $806.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $784.51.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

