Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 50,116 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50,116 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.16% of Western Union worth $12,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Western Union by 139.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after buying an additional 4,736,661 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Western Union during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Western Union by 11,414.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Western Union by 286.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Western Union by 1,365.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

WU stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

